Two female contestants to get evicted from Bigg Boss 17 next?

Mumbai: Fear of elimination has struck the contestants in the Bigg Boss 17 house once again as a new week brings forth new nominations. Live feed updates reveal that the nomination task has already taken place, leading to eight contestants being nominated this week.

7th Week Nominated Contestants List

The list includes —

Rinku Dhawan

Vicky Jain

KhanZaadi

Ankita Lokhande

Neil Bhatt

Mannara Chopra

Anurag Dobhal

Arun Srikanth Mashettey

Double Eviction In Bigg Boss 17?

The nomination episode is set to air tonight. Speculations of a possible double eviction are rife due to the high number of nominees this week. Many viewers believe that Rinku Dhawan might be a sure exit.

Additionally, it is also being said that KhanZaadi might get evicted, particularly after her clash with Salman Khan during the last weekend ka vaar episode, coupled with her repeated requests to quit the show. So, there are chances of two female contestants getting eliminated next.

Arun Srikanth, despite being loved by many for adding a Hyderabadi touch to the show, is also mentioned as a potential candidate. However, with the entertaining factor Arun brings, it remains uncertain who will face elimination this week.

Last week saw the exit of two contestants, Navid Sole and Jigna Vora. As the drama unfolds, only time will reveal the fate of the nominated contestants in this week’s eviction. Who do you think should get evicted from the above-mentioned 8 contestants? Comment below.

