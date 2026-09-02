Two Filipino sailors killed in Saudi tanker incident in Hormuz

Two Filipino sailors were killed after a Saudi tanker was involved in a security incident while transiting the Strait of Hormuz, shipping company Bahri said on Wednesday, September 2.

Bahri said its vessel, SIDR, was involved in the incident at about 11:40 pm local time on August 31. The company confirmed that two Filipino crew members died as a result and said it was providing support to their families and colleagues.

Also Read Two tankers catch fire after hitting mines in Hormuz: IRGC

The Saudi shipping company said it remained in continuous contact with the tanker and was coordinating with relevant authorities and maritime industry stakeholders while closely monitoring developments. It did not disclose the nature of the incident or provide further details about the circumstances surrounding the deaths.

One tap — then press “Add” on Google

Bahri said the safety and well-being of its personnel remained its top priority and reiterated its commitment to maintaining high standards of safety, security and environmental protection.

بيان بشأن الناقلة "سدر" pic.twitter.com/7FDaX6Ozpw — Bahri | البحري (@OneBahri) September 2, 2026

The development came after Iranian media reported on August 31 that a Saudi oil tanker had been stopped while passing through the southern passage of the Strait of Hormuz.

Separately, the UK Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) said it had received a report of an incident involving an oil tanker and military forces in the Indian Ocean, without providing further details. It was not immediately clear whether either report was connected to the incident involving the SIDR.

The latest incident comes amid growing risks to shipping in the region. The International Maritime Organisation had recorded 70 confirmed maritime incidents and 19 seafarer deaths in the region as of August 26, before the latest attack.

The Strait of Hormuz is one of the world’s most important energy corridors and carried about a fifth of global oil supplies before the conflict sharply disrupted shipping through the waterway.