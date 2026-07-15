Two from water department held for bribe in Suryapet

Hyderabad: Two persons working in the water department were caught by the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) for taking a bribe of Rs 20,000 in Suryapet.

Megavath Balu, working as District Ground Water Officer, was arrested for demanding and accepting the bribe amount through Kosanoju Venkateshwarlu, a data entry operator.

Also Read Telangana ACB unearths assets worth Rs 9.24 cr from HMDA official

He demanded the amount for granting permission to the complainant’s borewell drilling rig and for not imposing unnecessary fines or seizing the rig. The cash was recovered from the possession.

Both the accused were produced before the ACB court and sent to judicial remand.