Two government officers in ACB net for accepting Rs 75K bribe

Hyderabad: Two government officers working in Moinabad Municipality were caught red-handed by the Telangana Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) on Wednesday, September 30, for demanding and accepting Rs 75,000 as a bribe.

Town Planning Officer Gundu Vani asked for the amount from the complainant, who requested her not to take coercive action against his house construction.

The second accused, Yelamoni Sudarshan, working as a senior assistant in the municipality, received the money on her behalf.

The officers were produced before the Additional Special Judge for SPE and ACB cases at Nampally for judicial remand.