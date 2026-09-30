Two government officers in ACB net for accepting Rs 75K bribe

They were produced before the Additional Special Judge for SPE and ACB cases at Nampally for judicial remand.

Photo of Mir Alamgir Mir Alamgir|   Published: |   Updated:
Two government officers in ACB net for accepting Rs 75K bribe, seated at a table with money and bottles.

Hyderabad: Two government officers working in Moinabad Municipality were caught red-handed by the Telangana Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) on Wednesday, September 30, for demanding and accepting Rs 75,000 as a bribe.

Town Planning Officer Gundu Vani asked for the amount from the complainant, who requested her not to take coercive action against his house construction.

The second accused, Yelamoni Sudarshan, working as a senior assistant in the municipality, received the money on her behalf.

Add Siasat as a preferred source on Google
Subhan Bakery

The officers were produced before the Additional Special Judge for SPE and ACB cases at Nampally for judicial remand.

Tags
Photo of Mir Alamgir Mir Alamgir|   Published: |   Updated:

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Telangana updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of Mir Alamgir

Mir Alamgir

Mir Alamgir is a reporter at Siasat.com based in Hyderabad. He writes on Telangana politics, law and order, communal affairs, and civic issues, with a particular focus on Hyderabad's Old… More »
Back to top button