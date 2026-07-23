Two held for drug peddling in Hyderabad, 2 kg ganja seized

The police seized 34 sachets of ganja kept in two paper bags from the accused.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Edited by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Published:
The Commissioner's Task Force with the arrested accused
The Commissioner's Task Force with the arrested accused

Hyderabad: The Commissioner’s Task Force, Secunderabad Zone, on Wednesday, July 22, arrested two people for drug peddling in Hyderabad and seized 2.1 kg ganja from them.

The accused was identified as Abood Bin Haji Bilsgha, 31, an auto driver, and Vinay Sunar, 25, a waiter at the Taj Function Hall. Both of them are residents of Bandlaguda. They were apprehended at Rein Bazaar near the Ganga Nagar Nala in Yakutpura.

The police seized 34 sachets of ganja kept in two paper bags from the accused. According to the police, Bilsgha has a rowdy-sheet against him in the Bandlguda Police Station and he is also a drug peddler.

Subhan Bakery

The police said Hyder Ali Razvi, a resident of Ganga Nagar, against whom another rowdy sheet is maintained in the Rein Bazar Police Station, is absconding.

Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Edited by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Published:

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Crime in Hyderabad updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of News Desk

News Desk

NewsDesk is our dedicated team of multimedia journalists at Siasat.com, delivering round-the-clock coverage of breaking news and events worldwide. As your trusted news source, NewsDesk provides verified updates on politics,… More »
Back to top button