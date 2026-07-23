Two held for drug peddling in Hyderabad, 2 kg ganja seized

Hyderabad: The Commissioner’s Task Force, Secunderabad Zone, on Wednesday, July 22, arrested two people for drug peddling in Hyderabad and seized 2.1 kg ganja from them.

The accused was identified as Abood Bin Haji Bilsgha, 31, an auto driver, and Vinay Sunar, 25, a waiter at the Taj Function Hall. Both of them are residents of Bandlaguda. They were apprehended at Rein Bazaar near the Ganga Nagar Nala in Yakutpura.

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The police seized 34 sachets of ganja kept in two paper bags from the accused. According to the police, Bilsgha has a rowdy-sheet against him in the Bandlguda Police Station and he is also a drug peddler.

The police said Hyder Ali Razvi, a resident of Ganga Nagar, against whom another rowdy sheet is maintained in the Rein Bazar Police Station, is absconding.