Two held for killing, setting woman ablaze in Nagarkurnool

Hyderabad: The Nagarkurnool Police on Friday, May 29, arrested two people for allegedly killing a 46-year-old woman and setting her on fire using corn stubble in a field.

The deceased, Parvathamma, was a resident of Khanpur village. She went missing on May 25. Parvathama’s mother Chukamma and son Bharat filed a missing person complaint and began searching for her.

Based on the complaint, the police initiated a search operation. On May 26, a farmer identified as Srisailam alerted the police after noticing the charred body beneath the stubble. Parvathamma was identified through her bangles.

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The police suspected Ramulu, who was in a live-in relationship with Parvathmma, as the accused. The man confessed to the crime during interrogation, stating that he and his colleague, Laxmi, forced Parvathamma to have alcohol.

After the victim was intoxicated, Ramulu allegedly hit her with a stick and slit her throat before setting her on fire. According to the police, Ramulu killed Parvathamma since the latter was becoming an obstacle in his relationship with Laxmi.

Speaking to Siasat.com, Nagarkurnool Police said, “Ramulu and Laxmi were arrested on Friday for murder under section 103(1) of the Baharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS)”

The police said that in 2016, Ramulu and Parvathamma had murdered the latter’s husband Chandrakanth. The couple was sent to jail. After getting bail, they began living together.