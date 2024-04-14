Two Hyderabadi women die on way to Eid prayer in Saudi Arabia

Jeddah: Eid Al-Fitr celebrations turned tragic for a Hyderabadi family in Saudi Arabia as two women died in a car crash on their way to the holy city of Makkah from Dammam.

Two brothers, along with their wives, were travelling to Makkah to offer Eid prayers when their car crashed near Afif on Riyadh–Makkah highway and the two women died on the spot. The accident took place on April 8.

The deceased were identified as Farhat Anjum Hussaini, who was working as assistant professor at a university in Dammam and her sister-in-law Rashida Faruqi, a housewife. Their dead bodies were kept in a morgue in Afif.

Farhat Anjum is the wife of Shahabuddin Farooqi and Rashida Faruqi is the wife of Rafiuddin Farooqi. Both brothers have been working in Dammam for many years.

Due to Eid holidays, there has been a delay in completing required documentation, which delayed the funeral, according to the family.