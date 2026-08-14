Two, including constable, held for couple’s murder in Suryapet

Hyderabad: Two people, including a constable, were arrested in Suryapet District of Telangana for allegedly killing a man and his wife, police said on Friday, August 14.

The incident happened on the outskirts of Mothey village on the night of August 11 and the partially buried bodies of the couple in their mid 40s, were found in an agricultural field the next day by some locals.

On receiving information, the police teams reached the spot and along with the local village officials, they exhumed and identified the bodies. An investigation was launched.

Police cracked the double murder case within 24 hours by identifying the accused with the help of CCTV footage and technical evidence, and took the two accused–a constable and another a resident of Mothey village, into custody near the new bus stand in Suryapet. The duo was arrested, a release from police said.

During interrogation, they “confessed” to the crime, police said.

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The couple used to come to Mothey police station in connection with family disputes, police said.

They told the constable that their son-in-law was troubling them for money and asked for financial assistance, and he gave them about Rs 3 lakh.

After they allegedly failed to repay the amount and threatened to file a case against the constable, he decided to kill them, a police official said.

The constable hatched a plan by telling the couple about a sheep loan and convincing them that they needed to show the sheep during an inspection for the loan. He then persuaded the couple to keep the sheep on the outskirts of the village with water facilities, police said.

As part of the plan, the constable and the second accused took the man to the land on village outskirts on a two-wheeler and when he was digging a pit, they struck him with a stone.

After confirming that the man had died, the two accused buried his body in the pit.

They later brought the man’s wife to the location on the pretext of taking photographs and killed her and buried her in a pit. The accused also took away the jewellery she was wearing.

During the course of the investigation, the two accused including the constable were arrested, police added.