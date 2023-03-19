Two IndiGo flights rummaged, 28 gold bars worth Rs 1.15 cr seized

New Delhi: The Customs officials at the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport here recovered 28 gold bars worth Rs 1.15 crore after rummaging two IndiGo flights, officials said.

A Customs official said that the action was initiated on Saturday on the basis of intelligence inputs received by them.

“One flight was routed from Bangkok to Kolkata to Delhi to Patna to Delhi and the other from Singapore to Hyderabad to Delhi. During rummaging, 28 gold bars (14 from each of flight) were recovered, which weighed 2,493 gm,” the official said.

The recovered gold bars were seized under Section 110 of the Customs Act.