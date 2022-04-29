Two kids sustain minor injuries after school roof collapse

Photo of ANI ANI|   Posted by Marziya Sharif  |   Published: 29th April 2022 10:37 am IST
Mandal Parishad Urdu school in Gonegandla Mandal in the Kurnool district.
A student of Mandal Parishad Urdu school- ANI

Kurnool: Two kids sustained minor injuries after the school roof fell on students in Andhra Pradesh’s Kurnool.

According to SI Suresh Gonegandla PS, a minor accident has taken place at Mandal Parishad Urdu school in Gonegandla Mandal in the Kurnool district.

“It’s an old school with 71 students. Two kids were injured and they were taken to hospital and brought back to school. We have also informed the MEO Mandal education officer to find another place or give a holiday till the place is renovated. MEO is looking forward to it.”

MS Education Academy

According to the parents, two students sustained injuries when the roof fell on the students. The government should take the action, a parent said.

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Andhra Pradesh updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button