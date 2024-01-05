Two killed in road accident near Hyderabad

Hyderabad: A man and his eight-year-old son were killed in a road accident near Hyderabad on Friday.

The accident occurred when the motorbike they were riding collided with a tipper truck near Kutloor village in Hayathnagar area in Rangareddy district.

The bike and tipper caught fire due to the collision.

In a horrific road accident, a father and son died after a speeding lorry rammed into their bike from behind and caught fire at Papaiaguda X road in the Nagole area of Hyderabad.



The lorry driver, who was driving recklessly and negligently, escaped from the spot.

While the bike was completely gutted, the tipper was partially damaged.

The deceased were identified as Kumar (40) and his son Pradeep (8), residents of Quthbullapur village of Abdullahpurmet mandal.

Pradeep was burnt to death in the accident.

Tipper driver escaped after the accident.

Police registered a case and took up further investigation.