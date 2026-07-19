Two killed, three injured in accident at Hyderabad’s ORR

The accident occurred in the Ameenpur police limits at 5 PM when a speeding Fortuner car rammed into the median and flipped on to the other side of the road and turned turtle.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Edited by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Published: |   Updated:
Damaged grey car after accident on Hyderabad's ORR, with visible side impact and crumpled bodywork.
A mangled car after the accident on ORR

Hyderabad: At least two people were killed and three others were injured in an accident on the Outer Ring Road (ORR) on Saturday, July 18.

The accident occurred in the Ameenpur police limits at 5 PM when a speeding Fortuner car rammed into the median and flipped on to the other side of the road and turned turtle.

A video shared on social media showed one of the cars in mangled condition after the accident. The video also showed the car which turned turtle.

Subhan Bakery

Speaking to Siasat.com, Ameenpur police said, ” The accident was caused due to the over speeding car. There was a collision of two other cars after the Fortuner flipped and turned turtle. A case of death due to rash and negligent driving under section 106 (1) of the BNS.”

The police shifted the injured to a hospital where they are receiving treatment. The deaceased were shifted to a mortuary.

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