Two landmark books on Islam set for release on September 5

Hyderabad: This year, September 5 will hold special significance as it coincides with the first day of Rabi-ul-Awwal, the month in which Prophet Muhammad was born. Incidentally, this date is also observed as Teacher’s Day in India, which is fitting given that the Prophet was more of a teacher who imparted wisdom and guidance that has shaped the course of humanity. To commemorate the birth anniversary of the Prophet, a monumental event will take place featuring the release of two significant books authored by Maulana Khalid Saifullah Rahmani, a renowned Islamic scholar and President of the All India Muslim Personal Law Board.

Prophet for the World

The first book, a detailed chronicle of the life and times of Prophet Muhammad, promises a unique approach to understanding different facets of the Messenger of Allah. Authored in Urdu by Maulana Rahmani and meticulously translated into English, this book aims to provide readers with profound insight into the Prophet’s life, shedding light on his enduring legacy as a teacher and guide. The book Prophet for the World translated by Mohammed Aman ur Rehman and Mohammed Muneeb ur Rehman, broadens its reach, making the profound wisdom and teachings of the Prophet accessible to a global audience.

Clarification of Objections on Islam

Complementing this is Maulana Rahmani’s second book, Clarification of Unwarranted Objections on Islam. This work addresses and dispels common misconceptions and objections related to Islam. The translation of this book into English by journalist-writer, J.S. Ifthekhar, further enhances its accessibility and impact, ensuring that the clarifications reach a diverse readership. This book is particularly timely, providing necessary context and understanding to foster a more accurate perception of Islam.

The release event promises to be a momentous occasion, attracting eminent personalities from different walks of life. Chief Minister of Telangana State, A Revanth Reddy, along with several other distinguished dignitaries, is expected to attend, underscoring the importance of the event. The presence of such high-profile attendees highlights the significance of the books and the broader discussion they aim to stimulate.

Maulana Rahmani, who has an extensive repertoire of over 100 books on different aspects of Islam, will deliver the keynote address. His speech is anticipated to illuminate the life and message of Prophet Muhammad, offering valuable insights and addressing common doubts and objections regarding Islam. The release of these two books is expected to play a crucial role in presenting a more accurate and nuanced picture of Islam to the world.

Bridging info gap

The event marks a critical effort in bridging gaps in understanding and fostering a more informed dialogue about Islam. By delving into the life of Prophet Muhammad and clarifying misconceptions about the religion, Maulana Rahmani’s works contribute significantly to promoting knowledge, tolerance, and mutual respect among diverse communities.

In sum, the release of these two books on September 5 not only celebrates the birth anniversary of the Prophet Muhammad but also aligns beautifully with Teacher’s Day in India. It represents a significant step towards enhancing understanding and dispelling myths about Islam, reflecting Maulana Rahmani’s enduring commitment to education and enlightenment.