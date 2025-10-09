Two medics killed daily, one journalist every three days: Gaza health ministry

The Gaza Ministry of Health has released new data showing the continuing human toll of the conflict in Gaza.

According to figures published on Wednesday, October 8, an average of two medical workers are killed every day, along with one journalist every three days and one civil defence worker every five days. Around 232 civilians are injured daily, with frequent cases of amputations, paralysis, or loss of sight caused by Israeli strikes.

Since October 7, 2023, the ministry said that 1,722 health workers have been killed, while only 14 of Gaza’s 36 hospitals remain partially functional. The report added that Israeli forces carry out more than one attack on Gaza’s health system each day, further reducing access to medical care amid severe shortages of supplies.

Since October 2023, at least 252 journalists and media workers have been killed in Gaza, marking one of the deadliest periods for press workers in recent history.

The Gaza government media office said that over the past five days, Israeli forces have conducted 271 raids, killing 126 people across the Gaza Strip. The total death toll has reached at least 67,183, with around 169,841 others injured over the past two years.

The statement described the situation as “catastrophic,” noting that hospitals are struggling to function and thousands of families remain displaced. It called on the international community to ensure accountability and help rebuild Gaza’s health and civil systems.

Human rights experts from the United Nations have also urged that any peace plan in Gaza must address accountability, protect human rights, and allow independent reporting from the region. They warned that without justice and transparency, long-term peace would remain uncertain.