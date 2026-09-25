Two men dead in separate Ganesh festivities in Telangana

An unidentified youth was run over by a truck near Metro Pillar number 1167 at the Khairtabad Junction on Friday, September 25.

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Dead body with a tag attached, lying on a surface in a crime scene or medical setting.
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Hyderabad: Two men died in separate Ganesh festivities in the state on Friday, September 25. One man was run over by a truck, while the other collapsed while dancing in front of his house.

In the first incident, an unidentified youth was run over by a truck near Metro Pillar number 1167 at the Khairtabad Junction. According to reports, the man had gone to witness a Ganesh procession and was trying to run away from the police, who had resorted to a lathi charge for crowd control.

The police are currently unavailable to comment on the issue.

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Man collapses while dancing in Jagtial

In a separate incident, a 24-year-old man identified as Thoparapu Jayanth suddenly collapsed while dancing with locals. He was rushed to a hospital but was declared dead on arrival.

It is suspected that he suffered a heart attack.

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