Two Muslim youth beaten, forced to chant ‘Jai Shri Ram’ in UP’s Sultanpur

Hyderabad: Two Muslim youth were beaten by a Hindu right-wing mob in Uttar Pradesh’s Sultanpur district after they refused to chant “Jai Shri Ram”, with videos of the assault going viral on social media.

The incident, which took place in the Lambhua area earlier this week, shows the assailants kicking and slapping the two men as they sat on their bike, before dragging them off it. In the videos, the attackers are heard demanding, “Bharat mei hokar Jai Shri Ram nahi bologey? (You live in India, and you won’t say Jai Shri Ram?).” The attackers are also seen demanding the victims hand over their phones and attempting to steal the bike.

https://twitter.com/TheMuslim786/status/2064980298056757525?s=20

Police have taken cognisance of the viral video and launched an investigation. “In the case, two accused have been identified. Teams have been formed for their arrest, following which other proceedings will take place,” said the Lambhua area officer.

No arrests have been made so far.