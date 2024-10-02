Two new faces in Bigg Boss 18: Meet confirmed female contestants

Mumbai: The buzz surrounding Bigg Boss 18 is growing louder as the show gets closer to its premiere date. Following the earlier announcement of Nia Sharma as the first confirmed participant during Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 finale, names of more stars are coming in.

Bigg Boss 18 Confirmed Contestants

Now, two more names have been confirmed for Bigg Boss 18, further increasing anticipation among fans.

The talented actress Alice Kaushik, known for her role in the popular show Pandya Store, is set to join the reality show. Alice has made a significant mark in the television industry and her entry into the Bigg Boss house is sure to create quite a stir.

🚨 BREAKING! Pandya fame actress Alice Kaushik is confirmed to participate in #BiggBoss18 pic.twitter.com/a1wnViSyxv — #BiggBoss_Tak👁 (@BiggBoss_Tak) October 1, 2024

Additionally, Arunachalee actress Chum Darang, who made her Bollywood debut with the film Badhaai Do, has also been confirmed as a contestant. Chum’s unique background and fresh perspective will undoubtedly bring a new dynamic to the house.

With these new additions, the competition in BB 18 is heating up. The show is set to begin from October 6 and this year the theme is ‘Time Ka Tandav’.

Stay tuned to Siasat.com for more interesting scoops and updates on Bigg Boss 18.