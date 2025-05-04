Two sisters killed in Nizamabad road accident after entrance exam

Hyderabad: Two sisters, Banavath Ashwini, aged 19 and Banavath Manjul, aged 17, lost their lives in a tragic road accident in Nizamabad district on Friday afternoon.

The siblings, daughters of Dubai-based worker Banavath Reddy from Lothorya Thanda in Nirmal district, were returning home after Manjula appeared for the TG-EAPCET entrance exam in Hyderabad.

Ashwini, a second-year degree student, had accompanied her younger sister, who had recently completed her intermediate studies.

The accident occurred around 3:15 pm near Maitri Garden function hall on the outskirts of Argul village along NH44.

The car, driven by their neighbour Jadhav Hamsaraj, crashed into a roadside culvert. Both sisters sustained severe injuries and were rushed to the government hospital in Armoor, where they were declared dead at 3:40 pm.

Hamsaraj also suffered injuries and is currently in stable condition at the same hospital.

Following a complaint by their mother, Banavath Suguna, the Jakranpally police registered a case against Hamsaraj under Section 106 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) for causing death due to negligence.