Two sisters shot dead in Delhi, three arrested

Two sisters were shot dead in Delhi’s RK Puram police station area on Sunday following which three persons were arrested by the Delhi Police.

The incident happened after two dozen men reached RK Puram’s Ambedkar Basti in Southwest Delhi during the early hours of Sunday. After initial stone pelting, they threatened Lalit, the owner of the house, to come out.

Lalit opened the door along with his two sisters – 30-year-old Pinky and 29-year-old Jyoti – only to face indiscriminate firing. The sisters received bullet injuries in the chest and stomach.

However, Lalit had a narrow escape.

Pinky and Jyoti were immediately shifted to a nearby hospital but succumbed to injuries later.

According to the police, Lalit had a money settlement issue with the shooting gang. They however refused to divulge further details stating that the case is still under investigation.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said the national capital would have been the safest place had the law and order situation been under the AAP dispensation instead of the Lieutenant Governor.

“Our thoughts are with the families of the two women. May their souls rest in peace. The people of Delhi have started feeling quite insecure. Those who are responsible for handling the law and order situation in Delhi are hatching conspiracy to take control of Delhi government instead of fixing the situation,” Kejriwal said in a tweet in Hindi.

(With inputs from agencies)