Two tasked with carrying out targeted killings in Punjab arrested: Police

Chandigarh: Punjab Police has arrested two persons who were allegedly tasked with carrying out targeted killings of rival gang members in the state by their handlers based abroad, a top officer said on Sunday.

This was part of a larger conspiracy to spread terror and unrest in the state, Director General of Police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav said.

“In a major breakthrough, Gurdaspur Police arrests two accused — Lovedeep Singh @ Love and Tek Chand @ Tinku — who are being handled by foreign-based radicalised gangsters Gurdev Jassal and Gurlal @ Gullu associated with Babbar Khalsa International (BKI) terrorist organisation.

“Preliminary probe reveals that the duo is tasked by their foreign handlers… to carry out targeted killings of rival gang members in #Punjab as part of a larger conspiracy to spread terror and unrest in the state,” Yadav said in a post on X.

Police recovered three .32 calibre pistols with live cartridges from the accused.

Further investigation is underway to trace their network and establish forward and backward linkages, the DGP said.

Punjab Police remains resolute in its mission to dismantle the gangster-terror nexus and ensure lasting peace and security in the state, he said.