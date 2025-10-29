Karnataka Congress leader assaulted, arrested for sharing indecent photos

A Congress leader was arrested on Tuesday, October 28, charged with sexually harassing and spreading a woman’s photographs in Chikkamagaluru, Karnataka.

A video of residents thrashing him after the incident surfaced online. Former Youth Congress vice-president Aditya is reportedly from Chikkamagaluru’s Hobli city. He allegedly sent inappropriate messages to women, including wives of acquaintances.

The action followed a complaint filed by a woman from Jayanagar, who alleged that the sexual harassment began after she befriended Aditya over the phone. She claimed that the Congress leader later edited and circulated her photographs taken from her social media profile.

The woman further accused Aditya of issuing death threats against her.

Recently, a group of youngsters confronted the accused at his residence in Adishakti Nagar, where he was reportedly assaulted.

A statement issued by the Chikkamagaluru City Police confirmed that a case has been registered under sections 75(2) and 78 (Criminal liability for corporate crimes) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), sections 67 (Obscene content online)and 67(A) (Child pornography online) of the IT Act, and section 4 of the Indecent Representation of Women (Prohibition) Act.

Chikkamagaluru police addressing the press regarding the incident

Although there has been no complaint regarding the assault on the Congress leader, police said a detailed investigation is being conducted.

In June, a Congress leader, Rayala Ramu from Telangana, had inappropriately pushed a female sub-inspector after she slapped him for misbehaving with her.