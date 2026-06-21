Two Vizag-bound flights diverted to Hyderabad due to bad weather

The diverted flights were IndiGo flight 6E 5248 from Navi Mumbai and IndiGo flight 6E 969 from Bengaluru.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Edited by Saleha Fatima  |   Published:
Indo flight carrying CM Revanth Reddy from Delhi to Hyderabad diverted to Bengaluru on Friday evening, June 12, 2026.
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Hyderabad/Vishakapatnam: Two flights bound for Visakhapatnam were diverted to Hyderabad’s Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA) due to adverse weather conditions at their destination, said an RGIA official on Sunday, June 21.

The diverted flights were IndiGo flight 6E 5248 from Navi Mumbai and IndiGo flight 6E 969 from Bengaluru, which were unable to land in Visakhapatnam due to inclement weather conditions on the intervening night of Saturday and Sunday.

“Both flights were diverted to Hyderabad because of bad weather conditions at Visakhapatnam,” the official told PTI.

Subhan Bakery

The aircraft later departed from Hyderabad for Visakhapatnam after weather conditions improved. Flight 6E 5248 departed at 11:41 pm, while flight 6E 969 took off at 12:16 am, the official added.

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Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Edited by Saleha Fatima  |   Published:

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