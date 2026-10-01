Two women among seven held for murder in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: A gang of seven members, including two women, was arrested on Wednesday, September 30, for murdering a 24-year-old man in Hyderabad on September 28.

On September 28, the victim, Sainath Singh’s sister, Sony, approached the Mangalhat Police and filed a complaint stating that her brother was murdered in Raheempura, Mangalhat, due to an illicit affair. Based on the complaint, the police registered a murder case under Section 103 (1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

The accused were identified as Chidiyawale Anisha Singh, Makhan Badal Singh, Akash Singh, Abhishek Singh, Poojari Lakhan Singh, Akshay Singh alias Akashay and Degan Nanditha.

According to the Mangalhat Police, Anisha was previously involved in a drugs case, while Makhan was involved in eight cases registered under the Excise and Gaming Acts.

Abhishek was allegedly involved in two NDPS cases and Lakhan in two cases, including one under the NDPS Act.

Anisha was allegedly in a relationship with Sainath for three to four years. Her husband and family members had allegedly warned Sainath in the past to stop contacting her. Despite the warnings, he allegedly continued to contact Anisha through social media and pressurise her to meet him.

The police seized six mobile phones and two two-wheelers from the accused.