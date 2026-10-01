Two women among seven held for murder in Hyderabad

Anisha was allegedly in a relationship with Sainath for three to four years. Her husband and family members had allegedly warned Sainath in the past to stop contacting her.

Photo of Mohammed Baleegh Mohammed Baleegh Follow on Twitter |   Published:
Mangalhat police with the arrested accused
Mangalhat police with the arrested accused

Hyderabad: A gang of seven members, including two women, was arrested on Wednesday, September 30, for murdering a 24-year-old man in Hyderabad on September 28.

On September 28, the victim, Sainath Singh’s sister, Sony, approached the Mangalhat Police and filed a complaint stating that her brother was murdered in Raheempura, Mangalhat, due to an illicit affair. Based on the complaint, the police registered a murder case under Section 103 (1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

The accused were identified as Chidiyawale Anisha Singh, Makhan Badal Singh, Akash Singh, Abhishek Singh, Poojari Lakhan Singh, Akshay Singh alias Akashay and Degan Nanditha.

Add Siasat as a preferred source on Google
Subhan Bakery

According to the Mangalhat Police, Anisha was previously involved in a drugs case, while Makhan was involved in eight cases registered under the Excise and Gaming Acts.

Abhishek was allegedly involved in two NDPS cases and Lakhan in two cases, including one under the NDPS Act.

Anisha was allegedly in a relationship with Sainath for three to four years. Her husband and family members had allegedly warned Sainath in the past to stop contacting her. Despite the warnings, he allegedly continued to contact Anisha through social media and pressurise her to meet him.

MS Degree College Admissions Admissions 2026-27

The police seized six mobile phones and two two-wheelers from the accused.

Tags
Photo of Mohammed Baleegh Mohammed Baleegh Follow on Twitter |   Published:

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Crime in Hyderabad updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of Mohammed Baleegh

Mohammed Baleegh

I hold a Masters Degree in Geopolitics and International Relations, interested in politics and sports. Trying to make a difference through writing
Back to top button