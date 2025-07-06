Two women from Hyderabad drown as boat capsizes in Vikarabad

Hyderabad: Two women from Hyderabad’s Miyapur drowned after the boat capsized in waterbody in Vikarabad on Saturday, July 5.

The deceased were identified as Rithika, 44 and Poornima, 50. According to reports five persons of a family came to Sarpanpalli to spend the weekend at a resort. To reach the resort, the family members hired a boat. When the boat reached the middle of Sarpanpalli project reservoir, it capsized, and the five tourists fell into the water.

Upon noticing the developments in the water, locals jumped in to rescue the family, While Rithika and Purnima drowned the other three family members were brought out of the water. Bodies of the deceased were later retrieved.

“The mishap occurred due to untrained boat drivers. Even as there are specific guidelines some people operated the boat despite their being guideline against doing so. We will initiate action against them,” the police said.