Two women held for running prostitution racket from rented houses in Bengaluru

The arrests were made by the officers and staff of the Central Crime Branch's Women Protection Squad following a tip off about such illegal activities being carried out, they said.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Neha Khan  |   Published: 14th May 2026 12:34 pm IST
Depressed woman
Representational Image

Bengaluru: Two women were arrested for allegedly running a prostitution racket from rented houses here in the city, police said on Thursday, May 14.

The arrests were made by the officers and staff of the Central Crime Branch’s Women Protection Squad following a tip off about such illegal activities being carried out, they said.

According to the information, prostitution was being carried out by keeping women in rented houses at Ajith Nagar and Vidhyaman Nagar areas, police said.

Subhan Bakery

Based on the information provided by the informants, officers and staff of the CCB Women Protection Squad conducted raids on the locations on various dates, they said.

According to police, during the operation, two women who had allegedly forced other women into prostitution were taken into custody, and three women engaged in prostitution were rescued.

“During interrogation, the two women taken into custody reportedly confessed that, with the intention of earning more money, they contacted men seeking prostitution services over the phone, invited them to the houses, and conducted prostitution activities,” a statement issued by the office of Bengaluru Police Commissioner Seemant Kumar Singh said.

MS Junior College Admissions Admissions 2026-27

Cases have been registered against them at the Soladevanahalli Police Station and the Byadarahalli Police Station, and the investigation is in progress, it added.

Tags
Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Neha Khan  |   Published: 14th May 2026 12:34 pm IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Bangalore updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of Press Trust of India

Press Trust of India

Press Trust of India (PTI) is India’s premier news agency, having a reach as vast as the Indian Railways. It employs more than 400 journalists and 500 stringers to cover… More »
Back to top button