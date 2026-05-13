Karnataka govt withdraws 2022 hijab ban order

Bengaluru: The Siddaramaiah-led Karnataka government has officially withdrawn the 2022 order issued by the previous BJP government that effectively restricted the wearing of hijab in educational institutions. The state government on Wednesday issued a fresh dress code order allowing students to wear traditional and religious symbols, including hijab, along with prescribed school uniforms.

The new uniform policy will apply to students from Class 1 to Class 12 and will come into effect from the current academic year. Under the revised guidelines, students will now be permitted to wear religious and traditional symbols such as hijab, janivara, rudraksha, shivadhara, turban and other customary attire along with their uniforms, provided they remain complementary to the prescribed dress code.

The government stated that the revised order replaces the controversial 2022 directive issued during the tenure of former chief minister Basavaraj Bommai. The earlier order had sparked nationwide debate after Muslim students wearing hijab were denied entry into classrooms in parts of the state.

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The hijab controversy first erupted at a government PU college in Udupi, where Hindu students later began wearing saffron shawls in protest, triggering widespread tensions and political debate across the country.

While the new order clearly permits traditional and religious attire, it has not specifically clarified whether saffron shawls, sindoor, kumkum or vibhuti will also be allowed inside classrooms. The absence of explicit mention regarding saffron shawls has already led to fresh political discussions and confusion over the scope of the revised guidelines.

The order directed School Development and Monitoring Committees, College Development Committees, managements and heads of institutions to ensure that no student faced discrimination or humiliation.

It said institutions should uphold the inclusive principle of “Iva Nammava” (He/She is ours) in lines with 12th Century AD social reformer Basaveshwara, while maintaining institutional discipline and constitutional values.

The Congress government led by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah had earlier indicated its intention to review the BJP-era order, arguing that students should have the freedom to practise their faith while pursuing education.

The latest decision is expected to trigger strong political reactions from both ruling and opposition parties, as the hijab issue had previously become one of the most contentious socio-political debates in Karnataka and across India.

Responding, BJP leader R Ashoka alleged that the ruling Congress has brought back hijab for “vote-bank politics and excessive appeasement of Muslims.”

“In West Bengal, Mamata Banerjee indulged in this kind of appeasement and suffered politically. (DMK leader MK) Stalin, who spoke against Hindus, also faced defeat. In Kerala too, leaders who looked down upon Hindus lost out. Whoever criticises Hindus or does injustice to them, the entire Hindu community is standing united and teaching them a lesson. Hindus must teach a proper lesson to Siddaramaiah and all Congress MLAs in the coming days. This is an anti-Hindu government,” the Leader of Opposition in the state Assembly said.

“The people of the state will decide and remove this anti-Hindu government,” he added.