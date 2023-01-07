Two women killed as car hits auto in Bengaluru

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service|   Published: 7th January 2023 11:09 am IST
Two women killed as car hits auto in Bengaluru
Representative Image

Bengaluru: Two women were killed and three others injured after an auto they were travelling in was hit by a speeding car in K. R. Puram locality of Bengaluru.

Driver of the car fled the scene after the incident that occurred late Friday night.

The deceased have been identified as Fazila and Taseena.

Also Read
Man who urinated on woman onboard Air India flight held from Bengaluru

Two kids and Khaleed, Taseena’s husband, suffered injuries in the incident.

The injured have been admitted to the hospital.

K.R. Puram Traffic police have registered a case and launched a manhunt for the driver.

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Bangalore updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button