Two women killed as car hits auto in Bengaluru

Bengaluru: Two women were killed and three others injured after an auto they were travelling in was hit by a speeding car in K. R. Puram locality of Bengaluru.

Driver of the car fled the scene after the incident that occurred late Friday night.

The deceased have been identified as Fazila and Taseena.

Two kids and Khaleed, Taseena’s husband, suffered injuries in the incident.

The injured have been admitted to the hospital.

K.R. Puram Traffic police have registered a case and launched a manhunt for the driver.