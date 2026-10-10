Two-year-old consumes cyanide at Hyderabad jewellery shop, dies

Hyderabad: A two-year-old girl died after allegedly consuming cyanide at a jewellery shop in Jeedimetla. The girl’s family later staged a protest outside the showroom demanding justice.

According to reports, the girl had accompanied her parents Gopi Krishna and Janaki to Vishnu Jewellers. She was rushed to the hospital but died during treatment.

A two-year-old girl died after allegedly consuming cyanide at a jewellery shop in Jeedimetla. The girl’s family later staged a protest outside the showroom demanding justice.



According to reports, the girl had accompanied her parents Gopi Krishna and Janaki to Vishnu Jewellers.… pic.twitter.com/5FqOpccoWe — The Siasat Daily (@TheSiasatDaily) October 10, 2026

The circumstances around her death, including how she got hold of the cyanide, is yet to be known.

Cyanide, known to be a powerful and rapidly fatal poison, is also used to clean gold jewellery.