Two-year-old consumes cyanide at Hyderabad jewellery shop, dies

The girl had accompanied her parents Gopi Krishna and Janaki to Vishnu Jewellers.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Edited by Saleha Fatima  |   Published: |   Updated:
Child lying on hospital bed with IV drip, wearing striped shirt and shorts, in a medical setting.

Hyderabad: A two-year-old girl died after allegedly consuming cyanide at a jewellery shop in Jeedimetla. The girl’s family later staged a protest outside the showroom demanding justice.

According to reports, the girl had accompanied her parents Gopi Krishna and Janaki to Vishnu Jewellers. She was rushed to the hospital but died during treatment.

The circumstances around her death, including how she got hold of the cyanide, is yet to be known.

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Subhan Bakery

Cyanide, known to be a powerful and rapidly fatal poison, is also used to clean gold jewellery.

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