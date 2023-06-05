Two-year-old Palestinian boy shot in head by Israeli army dies of wounds

A 2-year-old Palestinian toddler on Monday succumbed to Israeli army gunshot wounds he sustained on June 1 during a raid in the village of Nabi Saleh to the northwest of Ramallah in the occupied West Bank, Shehab News Agency reported.

Mohammad Tamimi was shot in the head while sitting in a car with his 40-year-old father in front of their home on late Thursday.

Also Read 2-year-old Palestinian boy critically injured by Israeli fire in West Bank

The toddler was flown by helicopter to the Israeli Sheba Hospital and was in critical condition while his father who was shot in the arm was taken to a hospital in Ramallah.

الاحتلال يختطف حياة هذا الطفل ابن العامين محمد هيثم التميمي من بلدة النبي صالح غرب رام الله. pic.twitter.com/Anit4Nevk8 — وكالة شهاب للأنباء (@ShehabAgency) June 5, 2023

Earlier, the Israeli army opened an investigation into what it said was an unintentional shooting.

إشهد لله بأنّنا جميعاً مقصّرون يا حبيبي…



*ارتقاء الطفل محمّد هيثم التميمي

عامان- من النبي الصالح غرب رام الله

ارتقى متأثراً بإصابته برصاص الاحتلال (الرصاصة استقرّت في رأسه الصغير) ليل ٢-٦ الجاري وأصيب والده برصاص في الكتف (نشرت عن محمد ووالده حينها) pic.twitter.com/fcAAZT2ttL — Katia Nasser كاتيا ناصر (@katyushia2) June 5, 2023

Israel has launched almost daily raids and killed Palestinians in the West Bank since June 2021 in an attempt to suppress the phenomenon of the growing armed resistance.

In 2022, Israeli troops killed more than 170 Palestinians in occupied East Jerusalem and the West Bank, including at least 30 children, in what was deemed the bloodiest year for Palestinians residing in those regions since 2006.