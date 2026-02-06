U-19 World Cup: India opt to bat against England in final

India are playing an unchanged side, while England replaced Alex French with Alex Green.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by News Desk  |   Published: 6th February 2026 1:07 pm IST

Harare:  India skipper Ayush Mhatre won the toss and elected to bat against England in the final of the ICC U-19 World Cup here on Friday, February 6.

Teams:

India: Aaron George, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Ayush Mhatre (capt), Vihaan Malhotra, Abhigyan Kundu (wk), Vedant Trivedi, RS Ambrish, Kanishk Chouhan, Khilan Patel, Henil Patel, Deepesh Devendran.

England: Ben Dawkins, Joseph Moores, Ben Mayes, Thomas Rew (capt, wk), Caleb Falconer, Ralphie ALbert, Farhan Ahmed, Sebastian Morgan, James Minto, Manny Lumsden, Alex Green.

