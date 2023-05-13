U T Khader Fareed is only Cong winner in Dakshina Kannada dist

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Published: 13th May 2023 9:47 pm IST
Mangalore Congress MLA Khader Fareed.

Mangalore: The Congress’ Deputy Leader in Karnataka Assembly U T Khader Fareed on Saturday retained the Mangalore seat defeating BJP candidate Sathish Kumpala by 22,790 votes.

Fareed got 83,219 votes, against 60,429 votes polled by Kumpala. Social Democratic Party of India candidate Riyaz Farangipete, who polled 15,054 votes, was in third place, according to the Election Commission website.

Fareed, the only Congress MLA in the BJP stronghold of the Dakshina Kannada district, comes from a renowned Muslim family. He entered the Karnataka assembly for the first time following the 2007 by-election held following the death of his father.

MS Education Academy

In 2018, he won the seat by defeating Santhosh Kumar Rai Boliyaru of the BJP bagging 19,739 votes.

Tags
Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Published: 13th May 2023 9:47 pm IST
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button