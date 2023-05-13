U T Khader Fareed is only Cong winner in Dakshina Kannada dist

Mangalore: The Congress’ Deputy Leader in Karnataka Assembly U T Khader Fareed on Saturday retained the Mangalore seat defeating BJP candidate Sathish Kumpala by 22,790 votes.

Fareed got 83,219 votes, against 60,429 votes polled by Kumpala. Social Democratic Party of India candidate Riyaz Farangipete, who polled 15,054 votes, was in third place, according to the Election Commission website.

Fareed, the only Congress MLA in the BJP stronghold of the Dakshina Kannada district, comes from a renowned Muslim family. He entered the Karnataka assembly for the first time following the 2007 by-election held following the death of his father.

In 2018, he won the seat by defeating Santhosh Kumar Rai Boliyaru of the BJP bagging 19,739 votes.