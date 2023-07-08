UAE: 3.2 magnitude earthquake recorded in Fujairah

Experts at the NCM continue to monitor seismic activity in the region as part of their ongoing efforts to analyze and predict seismic events.

Dhadna, a village in the emirate of Fujairah (Photo:NCM)

Abu Dhabi: An earthquake of 3.2 magnitude struck in Fujairah in United Arab Emirates on Saturday at 10:51 am.

The National Center of Meteorology in the Emirates said that the mild tremor was detected specifically in the emirate’s Dhadna neighbourhood at a depth of 5km.

It said the seismic activity was “slightly felt by the residents and without any effect in the UAE”.

Such small earthquakes are relatively rare in the UAE.

