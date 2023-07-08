UAE: 3.2 magnitude earthquake recorded in Fujairah

Abu Dhabi: An earthquake of 3.2 magnitude struck in Fujairah in United Arab Emirates on Saturday at 10:51 am.

The National Center of Meteorology in the Emirates said that the mild tremor was detected specifically in the emirate’s Dhadna neighbourhood at a depth of 5km.

It said the seismic activity was “slightly felt by the residents and without any effect in the UAE”.

Such small earthquakes are relatively rare in the UAE.

Experts at the NCM continue to monitor seismic activity in the region as part of their ongoing efforts to analyze and predict seismic events.