UAE: 3 businessmen retain spot in Forbes list of India’s 100 richest

Abu Dhabi: United Arab Emirates (UAE) based-Indian businessmen MA Yusuffali, Joy Alukkas and Micky Jagtiani have retained their place in the prestigious 2022 Forbes list of India’s 100 richest.

The collective wealth of tycoons on the 2022 Forbes list of India’s 100 richest grew USD 25 billion to USD 800 billion.

Gautam Adani topped the 2022 Forbes list of India’s 100 richest with a net worth of $150 billion, followed by the Mukesh Ambani, who was dethroned this year by Adani. His net worth is reportedly $88 billion.

Here’s about 3 Indian businessmen

M A Yusuffali

LuLu group chairman and vice-chairman of the Abu Dhabi chamber M A Yusuffali, hails from a village in Kerala state in south India. He left for Abu Dhabi in 1973 to join his uncle’s small distribution business.

Yusuffali, whose Lulu Group operates one of the world’s fastest growing supermarket and hypermarket networks, is ranked 35th with a fortune of $5.5 billion.

Joy Alukkas

Joy Alukkas, who owns one the largest jewellery networks in the Middle East, was positioned 69th with a fortune of $3.1 billion. He is the only Indian jeweller who could find a spot among the top 100.

Mukesh (Micky) Jagtiani

Mukesh (Micky) Jagtiani is an Indian billionaire based in the United Arab Emirates (UAE). He is the president and owner of the Landmark Group which started with only one store in Bahrain. He went to London to get a degree in economics but dropped out to pursue his entrepreneurial journey. Today, the Landmark Group has more than 2,300 stores worldwide. Micky Jagtiani stands at 73rd rank with $2.9 billion.