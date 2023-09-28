UAE: 36-yr-old Keralite wins Rs 8.32 cr in Dubai Duty Free draw

Abu Dhabi: A 36-year-old United Arab Emirates (UAE)-based Indian expat won the grand prize of one million dollars (Rs 8,32,40,550) on Wednesday, September 27, in the Dubai Duty Free (DDF) Millennium Millionaire draw.

The winner Shamsudheen Cheruvattantavida, won one million dollars in Millennium Millionaire Series 435 after buying the lucky ticket number 1229, which he purchased online on Saturday, September 16.

Cheruvattantavida, who hails from Kerala, India and lives in Jebel Ali, Dubai, and works as a PRO for restaurants and supermarkets.

He has been participating in the draw for a year now with his brother and nine friends.

“Thank you to Dubai Duty Free! This win will definitely help us a lot,” he told DDF organizers.

Cheruvattantavida is the 216th Indian to win one million dollars since the launch of the Millennium Millionaire Show in 1999.

Another winner

Besides Cheruvattantavida, Teklit Tesfaye, a 48-year-old Ethiopian national based in Dubai won one million dollars in Millennium Millionaire Series 435 with ticket number 4110, which he purchased online on Friday, September 15.