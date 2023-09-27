What is the maximum duration of sick leave in UAE?

Abu Dhabi: If you work in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and have been unwell and unable to work, questions on the maximum duration of sick leave, documents to be submitted and a fear of being fired, are bound to arise.

Let’s assume you are employed by a mainland firm in Dubai. The provisions of Cabinet Resolution No. 1 of 2022 on the Implementation of Federal Decree-Law No. 33 of 2021 regarding the Regulation of Employment Relations will be implemented.

Under UAE labour law, an employee is entitled to 90 days of sick leave per year after completing the probationary period with an employer.

Here are the eligibility, documents required

Eligibility for a paid sick leave

The 90-day sick leave period can be either continuous or intermittent, and the following is how the salary is paid:

Full pay for the first 15 days

Half pay for the next 30 days

No pay for the rest 45 days

Notify employer

Additionally, an employee must provide a medical report and notify the employer of the condition within three business days.

Sick leave during probation in UAE

Employees can take sick leave without pay during a probation period, with the employer’s approval and a medical report stating the leave’s necessity.

Ineligibility for a paid sick leave

During the probation period.

If the illness is directly caused by the employee’s misconduct, such as alcohol or narcotics consumption.

If the employee violated safety instructions in accordance with UAE legislation and firm regulations, which the employee was informed of.

Can an employee be fired from their job while on sick leave?

As per a report by Khaleej Times, employers cannot fire an employee on sick leave, but if they use all 90 days and fail to return, they can terminate services, and the employee is entitled to end-of-service gratuity.