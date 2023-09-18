Can family travel with employee on UAE work visa?

Under the UAE Labor Law, an employer can employ an individual outside the UAE and obtain a work permit and residence visa as being a sponsor.

Photo of Sakina Fatima Sakina Fatima Follow on Twitter |   Published: 18th September 2023 1:26 pm IST
Can I bring my family if I have employment visa to UAE?
Representative image (Photo: Twitter)

Abu Dhabi: If you are moving to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) on an employment visa and plan to bring your family. What are the required documents, processes, and criteria?

Let’s assume that you are offered a job by a mainland firm in Dubai and your prospective employer sponsors your UAE residence visa.

Also Read
UAE, Saudi Arabia end midday work ban

The provisions of Cabinet Resolution No. 1 of 2022 of Federal Decree-Law No. 33 of 2021 regarding the Regulation of Employment Relations will be implemented.

MS Education Academy

Under the UAE Labour Law, an employer can employ an individual outside the UAE and obtain a work permit and residence visa as being a sponsor.

Also Read
UAE: Here’s how you can use BOTIM to subscribe for unemployment insurance scheme

You can only travel to the UAE with an entry permit sponsored by your employer. However, family members can be brought on visit visas for their stay.

As reported by Khaleej Times, once you’ve completed the necessary work permit and residency visa requirements in the UAE, you can change your family’s visa status and apply for their residency visas.

Tags
Photo of Sakina Fatima Sakina Fatima Follow on Twitter |   Published: 18th September 2023 1:26 pm IST
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Middle East updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of Sakina Fatima

Sakina Fatima

Sakina Fatima, a digital journalist with Siasat.com, has a master's degree in business administration and is a graduate in mass communication and journalism. Sakina covers topics from the Middle East, with a leaning towards human interest issues.
Back to top button