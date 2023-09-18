Can family travel with employee on UAE work visa?

Abu Dhabi: If you are moving to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) on an employment visa and plan to bring your family. What are the required documents, processes, and criteria?

Let’s assume that you are offered a job by a mainland firm in Dubai and your prospective employer sponsors your UAE residence visa.

Also Read UAE, Saudi Arabia end midday work ban

The provisions of Cabinet Resolution No. 1 of 2022 of Federal Decree-Law No. 33 of 2021 regarding the Regulation of Employment Relations will be implemented.

Under the UAE Labour Law, an employer can employ an individual outside the UAE and obtain a work permit and residence visa as being a sponsor.

You can only travel to the UAE with an entry permit sponsored by your employer. However, family members can be brought on visit visas for their stay.

As reported by Khaleej Times, once you’ve completed the necessary work permit and residency visa requirements in the UAE, you can change your family’s visa status and apply for their residency visas.