UAE: 42-year-old Indian man wins over Rs 20L in Mahzooz draw

Abu Dhabi: A 42-year-old United Arab Emirates (UAE) based Indian expatriate has won the grand prize of 100,000 Dirham (Rs 20,30,508) in the 64th Mahzooz weekly draw.

Venkatesan, an IT professional who lives in Abu Dhabi, matched five out of six winning numbers, during the live draw.

Venkatesan said the prize money will help him fast-track his goal of securing the future of his two children.

“I’ve been trying to bring my family over for a visit for a really long time, but it was never feasible financially because of one reason or the another. Now, thanks to Mahzooz, I can finally give my family the luxurious vacation they deserve and spend some quality time with them,” Venkatesan told Gulf News.

Other winners

Two more winners won 100,000 Dirham (Rs 20,30,508) each in the raffle draw, while 20 winners shared the second-tier prize of 1 million Dirham (Rs 2,03,04,347), after correctly getting four out of five of the winning numbers (17-21-30-35-36) in the grand draw.

The next Mahzooz live draw, with 10 million Dirham (Rs 20,29,77,322) top prize, will be held on February 19 at 9 pm UAE time. Entrants can participate by registering on Mahzooz app and website and purchasing a bottle of water for Dh35 (Rs 710).