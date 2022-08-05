UAE affirms support for ‘One China’ principle

Abu Dhabi: The United Arab Emirates (UAE) on Thursday affirmed its support for China’s sovereignty and territorial integrity, and the importance of respecting the ‘One China’ principle, calling for adherence to relevant United Nations resolutions, the Emirates News Agency (WAM) reported.

In a statement issued by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, the country indicated its concern over the impact of any provocative visits on balance, stability and international peace.

The ministry urged giving priority to diplomatic dialogue in an effort to ensure regional and international stability.

The UAE’s remarks came days after US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi flew to Taiwan on August 2, despite Chinese warnings against such a visit.

China expressed its anger over the visit of Nancy Pelosi to Taiwan and announced the start of military activities in the waters around the strait.

Chinese Foreign Ministry announced on Tuesday, that it had summoned the US ambassador to it, and handed him a protest note, against the background of the visit of Nancy Pelosi to Taiwan, China.

In turn, the Chinese forces fired several ballistic missiles into the waters surrounding Taiwan during military exercises, Thursday, according to what the Taiwan Defense Ministry announced, which condemned what it described as “reckless actions that threaten regional peace.”