UAE airlifts resident from Saudi Arabia for urgent medical care

The man in his forties experienced a sudden health problem while in the Kingdom.

Photo of Sakina Fatima Sakina Fatima Follow on Twitter |   Published: 14th April 2025 9:49 pm IST
Representative image of rescue helicopter on helipad in the dark, ready for take-off.
Representative image (Photo: X)

Abu Dhabi: The United Arab Emirates (UAE) Ministry of Foreign Affairs, in collaboration with the National Guard’s National Search and Rescue Centre, has successfully airlifted its resident from Saudi Arabia for urgent medical care.

Hyderabad Institute of Excellence

The man in his forties experienced a sudden health problem while in the Kingdom. He was transferred from Hafr Al-Batin Central Hospital to Cleveland Clinic in the UAE to continue his treatment.

Also Read
Abu Dhabi imposes Rs 107 crore fine on Hayvn Group, ex-CEO

In an Instagram post shared on Monday, April 14, the Ministry expressed its appreciation for the support provided by Saudi authorities.

MS Creative School

The post highlighted the crucial role played by the Saudi government in assisting the UAE Embassy in Riyadh, which ensured the success of the medical evacuation mission.

Tags
Photo of Sakina Fatima Sakina Fatima Follow on Twitter |   Published: 14th April 2025 9:49 pm IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Middle East updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button