UAE airlifts resident from Saudi Arabia for urgent medical care

Abu Dhabi: The United Arab Emirates (UAE) Ministry of Foreign Affairs, in collaboration with the National Guard’s National Search and Rescue Centre, has successfully airlifted its resident from Saudi Arabia for urgent medical care.

The man in his forties experienced a sudden health problem while in the Kingdom. He was transferred from Hafr Al-Batin Central Hospital to Cleveland Clinic in the UAE to continue his treatment.

In an Instagram post shared on Monday, April 14, the Ministry expressed its appreciation for the support provided by Saudi authorities.

The post highlighted the crucial role played by the Saudi government in assisting the UAE Embassy in Riyadh, which ensured the success of the medical evacuation mission.