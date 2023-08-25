UAE announces flexible work hours for some employees; check details here

Abu Dhabi: The United Arab Emirates (UAE)’s Federal Authority for Government Human Resources (FAHR) on Thursday, August 21 issued a series of policy changes for employees, approved by the country’s Cabinet, as part of the back-to-school policy.

The policy change includes flexible working hours for federal government employees on the first day of the new school year and for those with children enrolled in nurseries and kindergartens throughout the first week.

According to FAHR officials, the aim behind the policy change is to improve the quality of employees’ lives and boost job satisfaction and happiness.

Provisions of back-to-school policy

On the first day of school, employees are granted flexibility in attendance and departure so they can be with their kids.

On the first day of class, the flexibility period cannot last longer than three hours overall.

Differences in the beginning of school days are considered.

During the first week of the school year, employees are given flexibility so they can transport their kids from the school (nursery) or home

Notably, the duration of leaving work to attend to children shall not exceed a total of 3 hours daily.

Flexible working hours related to the school year

Employees shall be allowed to leave work for a duration of three hours for the following circumstances.

To visit children’s schools to attend parent-teacher meetings

To attend graduation events, occasions, and activities related to their children.