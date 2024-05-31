UAE announces midday break for workers from June 15

Abu Dhabi: The United Arab Emirates (UAE) announced on Friday, May 31, a midday break for outdoor workers starting on Saturday, June 15.

According to the directive issued by the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (MoHRE), working under direct sunlight will not be allowed from 12:30 pm to 3 pm and will remain in effect until September 15.

The UAE is implementing a midday break for the 20th consecutive year, as part of its integrated occupational health and safety system to safeguard workers from summer heat risks.

The law provides rigorous guidelines for employers to ensure the safety of their employees.

Employees must be provided with a shaded area for breaks and daily working hours should not exceed eight hours for morning, evening, or both shifts.

A staff member who works more than eight hours will be paid overtime.

Employers violating rules will face a fine of Dirham 5,000 per worker, with a maximum penalty of Dirham 50,000.

The ministry has urged the public to report any violations of the midday break policy via its call centre at 600 590 000.