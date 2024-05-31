UAE visit visa: Indian travellers advised to book return ticket with same airline

If you are planning to travel to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) from India, you should be aware of the new requirements enforced by the country in order to ensure a smoother and hassle-free experience.

Indian visit visa holders who are flying to the UAE are advised to book their onward and return tickets with the same airline.

This advisory, reported by Khaleej Times, emphasises the requirement, citing travel agents who state that some travellers were unable to fly to the UAE due to booking return tickets on a different airline.

Speaking to Siasat.com, Mohammed Omer Ali, operation manager of Musafir Services, Hyderabad, said, “As of now, Oman Airways is not allowing travel on one-way tickets, while other airlines have not yet started.”

This travel development comes after stricter immigration checks have been introduced at airports in Dubai and Abu Dhabi.

The extra monitoring is in response to cases in which people arriving on tourist visas do not have sufficient finances or return tickets, resulting in deportation.

Recently, authorities have mandated that travellers on a Dubai visit visa are required to carry Dirham 3,000 in cash or credit card, a valid return ticket, and proof of accommodation.

They are also required to possess a valid visa and a passport with a minimum six-month validity.

Failing to meet these requirements resulted in travellers either being halted at the Indian airport or being stranded at the Dubai airport.