UAE announces new entry, residence scheme for foreigners

Abu Dhabi: The United Arab Emirates (UAE) on Monday announced a new system for residence visas and entry permits, offering new types of residence permits for skilled employees, investors, self-employed persons, and family members, UAE media office reported.

This came as the UAE Cabinet, headed by Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, approved the executive regulations of the Federal Decree-Law on entry and residence of foreigners.

“The new system of entry and residence aims at attracting and retaining global talents and skilled workers from all over the world, and boosting the competitiveness and flexibility of the job market and fostering high sense of stability among UAE residents and families,” the UAE said in a statement.

Here is the details about new residence and entry permits

Golden Residence visa

10 years renewable residence

Duration of stay outside the UAE does not nullify the visa

No maximum number of support service labourers

Entry visa valid for 6 months with multiple entries to proceed with residence issuance

No sponsor or employer required

Residence for family members including spouse and children with no age limit

In the event of the death of the original holder of the Golden Residence, family members can stay in the UAE till the end of their residence permit

New benefits for family members

The new system provides more benefits for family members. A parent can now sponsor a male child to the age of 25 years, up from 18. A parent can sponsor an unmarried daughter indefinitely.

Children with disabilities are granted a residence permit permanently, regardless of their age.

The Green visa residence holder is allowed to bring any first-degree relative into the country and, in all cases, the residency of family members shall be of the same duration as the original residence holder.

Job visa: This visa is introduced with the aim of attracting young talents and skilled professionals to explore job opportunities available in the country. It is granted to those classified in the first or second or third skill level as per the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation and the fresh graduates of the best 500 universities in the world. The minimum educational level should be a bachelor’s degree or its equivalent.

Business visa: Easy entry without requiring sponsor or host to encourage investors and entrepreneurs to explore business and investment opportunities in the UAE.

Tourist visa: Five-year multi-entry tourist visa has been introduced and it does not require a sponsor; requires proof of having a bank balance of $4,000 or its equivalent.

New entry visas: New types of visas are introduced without requiring a host or sponsor for the first time. In addition, all entry visas are available for single or multiple entry and can be renewed for similar period and are valid for 60 days from their issuance date

Entry permit to visit relatives or friends: A visitor can apply for this entry permit if he or she is a relative or friend of a UAE citizen or resident. It does not require a sponsor or a host.

Temporary work mission: This type is intended for those who have a temporary work assignment like probation testing or project-based mission, and is sponsored by the employer. It requires a temporary work contract or a letter from the employer clarifying the visit purpose and proof of health fitness to work.

Studies or training: This type is intended for those attending training and study courses and/or participating in internship programmes. The sponsor can be universities or educational or research institutions licensed in the country or government or private entities.

Green residence for freelancers, self-employed individuals: This track provides a five-years residency for freelancers and self-employed individuals without requiring a sponsor or employer in the UAE.

Green residence for investors or partners: Five-year residency for investors establishing or participating in commercial activities. It replaces the previous residence that was valid for 2 years.