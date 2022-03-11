UAE announces time table for Ramzan 2022, all you need to know

Photo of Sakina Fatima Sakina Fatima|   Published: 11th March 2022 7:27 pm IST
Ramzan 2022 in UAE; all you need to know
Photo: Gulf News

Abu Dhabi: As the month of Ramzan approaches, the United Arab Emirates General Authority of Islamic Affairs and Endowments; and Dubai’s Islamic Affairs and Charitable Activities Department has revealed the Iftar, Imsak, prayer timings.

As per astronomical calculations, the holy month of Ramzan 1443 AH (Anno Hegirae in Latin or “in the year of the Hijra”) -2022 in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) is expected to begin on April 2, 2022.

Islamic months last either 29 or 30 days, depending on the sighting of the crescent moon. This year, Ramzan is expected to last 30 days until May 1.

MS Education Academy

The hours of fasting vary during the month because it depends on the sunrise and sunset. Muslims begin their fast from fajr – before the call to Fajr (dawn) prayer; and it ends when the call to prayer Maghrib is given. Many Muslims begin their fast about 10 minutes before the call to fajr (dawn) prayer and this time are referred to as Imsak.

Ramzan prayer time table in UAE

RamzanDateImsakFajrDhuhrAsrMaghribIsha
1April 2, 2022
Saturday		4:41 am4:51 am12:25 pm3:52 pm6:39 pm7:54 pm
2April 3, 2022
Sunday		4:40 am4:50 am12:25 pm3:52 pm6:39 pm7:54 pm
3April 4, 2022
Monday		4:39 am4:49 am12:25 pm3:52 pm6:40 pm7:55 pm
4April 5, 2022
Tuesday		4:38 am4:48 am12:24 pm3:51 pm6:40 pm7:55 pm
5April 6, 2022
Wednesday		4:37 am4:47 am12:24 pm3:51 pm6:41 pm7:56 pm
6April 7, 2022
Thursday		4:36 am4:46 am12:24 pm3:51 pm6:41 pm7:57 pm
7April 8, 2022
Friday		4:35 am4:45 am12:24 pm3:51 pm6:42 pm7:57 pm
8April 9, 2022
Saturday		4:33 am4:43 am12:23 pm3:51 pm6:42 pm7:58 pm
9April 10, 2022
Sunday		4:32 am4:42 am12:23 pm3:50 pm6:43 pm7:58 pm
10April 11, 2022
Monday		4:31 am4:41 am12:23 pm3:50 pm6:43 pm7:59 pm
11April 12, 2022
Tuesday		4:30 am4:40 am12:22 pm3:50 pm6:43 pm8:00 pm
12April 13, 2022
Wednesday		4:29 am4:39 am12:22 pm3:50 pm6:44 pm8:00 pm
13April 14, 2022
Thursday		4:28 am4:38 am12:22 pm3:49 pm6:44 pm8:01 pm
14April 15, 2022
Friday		4:27 am4:37 am12:22 pm3:49 pm6:45 pm8:01 pm
15April 16, 2022
Saturday		4:26 am4:36 am12:21 pm3:49 pm6:45 pm8:02 pm
16April 17, 2022
Sunday		4:25 am4:35 am12:21 pm3:49 pm6:46 pm8:03 pm
17April 18, 2022
Monday		4:23 am4:33 am12:21 pm3:48 pm6:46 pm8:03 pm
18April 19, 2022
Tuesday		4:22 am4:32 am12:21 pm3:48 pm6:47 pm8:04 pm
19April 20, 2022
Wednesday		4:21 am4:31 am12:21 pm3:48 pm6:47 pm8:05 pm
20April 21, 2022
Thursday		4:20 am4:30 am12:20 pm3:48 pm6:48 pm8:05 pm
21April 22, 2022
Friday		4:19 am4:29 am12:20 pm3:47 pm6:48 pm8:06 pm
22April 23, 2022
Saturday		4:18 am4:28 am12:20 pm3:47 pm6:49 pm8:07 pm
23April 24, 2022
Sunday		4:17 am4:27 am12:20 pm3:47 pm6:49 pm8:07 pm
24April 25, 2022
Monday		4:16 am4:26 am12:20 pm3:47 pm6:50 pm8:08 pm
25April 26, 2022
Tuesday		4:15 am4:25 am12:19 pm3:46 pm6:50 pm8:09 pm
26April 27, 2022
Wednesday		4:14 am4:24 am12:19 pm3:46 pm6:51 pm8:09 pm
27April 28, 2022
Thursday		4:13 am4:23 am12:19 pm3:46 pm6:51 pm8:10 pm
28April 29, 2022
Friday		4:12 am4:22 am12:19 pm3:46 pm6:52 pm8:11 pm
29April 30, 2022
Saturday		4:11 am4:21 am12:19 pm3:46 pm6:52 pm 8:11 pm
30May 1, 2022
Sunday		4:10 am4:20 am12:19 pm3:45 pm6:53 pm8:12 pm

Eid-Al-Fitr is expected to be on Monday, May 2, 2022. Eid holidays will be from Ramzaan 29 until Shawwal 3 – based on the Islamic calendar.

The exact date of the start of Ramzan and Eid-Al-fitr will be confirmed closer to the date, based on the moon-sighting tradition.

In Islam, Ramzan is the ninth month of the Muslim calendar and the holy month of fasting. It begins and ends with the appearance of the crescent moon.

On March 2, United Arab Emirates (UAE) government has announced the Ramzan working hours for public sector employees throughout the holy month of Ramzan.

The working hours would be from 9 am until 2:30 pm from Monday to Thursday and from 9 am until midday on Fridays.

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Middle East updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button