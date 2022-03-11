UAE announces time table for Ramzan 2022, all you need to know

Abu Dhabi: As the month of Ramzan approaches, the United Arab Emirates General Authority of Islamic Affairs and Endowments; and Dubai’s Islamic Affairs and Charitable Activities Department has revealed the Iftar, Imsak, prayer timings.
As per astronomical calculations, the holy month of Ramzan 1443 AH (Anno Hegirae in Latin or “in the year of the Hijra”) -2022 in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) is expected to begin on April 2, 2022.
Islamic months last either 29 or 30 days, depending on the sighting of the crescent moon. This year, Ramzan is expected to last 30 days until May 1.
The hours of fasting vary during the month because it depends on the sunrise and sunset. Muslims begin their fast from fajr – before the call to Fajr (dawn) prayer; and it ends when the call to prayer Maghrib is given. Many Muslims begin their fast about 10 minutes before the call to fajr (dawn) prayer and this time are referred to as Imsak.
Ramzan prayer time table in UAE
|Ramzan
|Date
|Imsak
|Fajr
|Dhuhr
|Asr
|Maghrib
|Isha
|1
|April 2, 2022
Saturday
|4:41 am
|4:51 am
|12:25 pm
|3:52 pm
|6:39 pm
|7:54 pm
|2
|April 3, 2022
Sunday
|4:40 am
|4:50 am
|12:25 pm
|3:52 pm
|6:39 pm
|7:54 pm
|3
|April 4, 2022
Monday
|4:39 am
|4:49 am
|12:25 pm
|3:52 pm
|6:40 pm
|7:55 pm
|4
|April 5, 2022
Tuesday
|4:38 am
|4:48 am
|12:24 pm
|3:51 pm
|6:40 pm
|7:55 pm
|5
|April 6, 2022
Wednesday
|4:37 am
|4:47 am
|12:24 pm
|3:51 pm
|6:41 pm
|7:56 pm
|6
|April 7, 2022
Thursday
|4:36 am
|4:46 am
|12:24 pm
|3:51 pm
|6:41 pm
|7:57 pm
|7
|April 8, 2022
Friday
|4:35 am
|4:45 am
|12:24 pm
|3:51 pm
|6:42 pm
|7:57 pm
|8
|April 9, 2022
Saturday
|4:33 am
|4:43 am
|12:23 pm
|3:51 pm
|6:42 pm
|7:58 pm
|9
|April 10, 2022
Sunday
|4:32 am
|4:42 am
|12:23 pm
|3:50 pm
|6:43 pm
|7:58 pm
|10
|April 11, 2022
Monday
|4:31 am
|4:41 am
|12:23 pm
|3:50 pm
|6:43 pm
|7:59 pm
|11
|April 12, 2022
Tuesday
|4:30 am
|4:40 am
|12:22 pm
|3:50 pm
|6:43 pm
|8:00 pm
|12
|April 13, 2022
Wednesday
|4:29 am
|4:39 am
|12:22 pm
|3:50 pm
|6:44 pm
|8:00 pm
|13
|April 14, 2022
Thursday
|4:28 am
|4:38 am
|12:22 pm
|3:49 pm
|6:44 pm
|8:01 pm
|14
|April 15, 2022
Friday
|4:27 am
|4:37 am
|12:22 pm
|3:49 pm
|6:45 pm
|8:01 pm
|15
|April 16, 2022
Saturday
|4:26 am
|4:36 am
|12:21 pm
|3:49 pm
|6:45 pm
|8:02 pm
|16
|April 17, 2022
Sunday
|4:25 am
|4:35 am
|12:21 pm
|3:49 pm
|6:46 pm
|8:03 pm
|17
|April 18, 2022
Monday
|4:23 am
|4:33 am
|12:21 pm
|3:48 pm
|6:46 pm
|8:03 pm
|18
|April 19, 2022
Tuesday
|4:22 am
|4:32 am
|12:21 pm
|3:48 pm
|6:47 pm
|8:04 pm
|19
|April 20, 2022
Wednesday
|4:21 am
|4:31 am
|12:21 pm
|3:48 pm
|6:47 pm
|8:05 pm
|20
|April 21, 2022
Thursday
|4:20 am
|4:30 am
|12:20 pm
|3:48 pm
|6:48 pm
|8:05 pm
|21
|April 22, 2022
Friday
|4:19 am
|4:29 am
|12:20 pm
|3:47 pm
|6:48 pm
|8:06 pm
|22
|April 23, 2022
Saturday
|4:18 am
|4:28 am
|12:20 pm
|3:47 pm
|6:49 pm
|8:07 pm
|23
|April 24, 2022
Sunday
|4:17 am
|4:27 am
|12:20 pm
|3:47 pm
|6:49 pm
|8:07 pm
|24
|April 25, 2022
Monday
|4:16 am
|4:26 am
|12:20 pm
|3:47 pm
|6:50 pm
|8:08 pm
|25
|April 26, 2022
Tuesday
|4:15 am
|4:25 am
|12:19 pm
|3:46 pm
|6:50 pm
|8:09 pm
|26
|April 27, 2022
Wednesday
|4:14 am
|4:24 am
|12:19 pm
|3:46 pm
|6:51 pm
|8:09 pm
|27
|April 28, 2022
Thursday
|4:13 am
|4:23 am
|12:19 pm
|3:46 pm
|6:51 pm
|8:10 pm
|28
|April 29, 2022
Friday
|4:12 am
|4:22 am
|12:19 pm
|3:46 pm
|6:52 pm
|8:11 pm
|29
|April 30, 2022
Saturday
|4:11 am
|4:21 am
|12:19 pm
|3:46 pm
|6:52 pm
|8:11 pm
|30
|May 1, 2022
Sunday
|4:10 am
|4:20 am
|12:19 pm
|3:45 pm
|6:53 pm
|8:12 pm
Eid-Al-Fitr is expected to be on Monday, May 2, 2022. Eid holidays will be from Ramzaan 29 until Shawwal 3 – based on the Islamic calendar.
The exact date of the start of Ramzan and Eid-Al-fitr will be confirmed closer to the date, based on the moon-sighting tradition.
In Islam, Ramzan is the ninth month of the Muslim calendar and the holy month of fasting. It begins and ends with the appearance of the crescent moon.
On March 2, United Arab Emirates (UAE) government has announced the Ramzan working hours for public sector employees throughout the holy month of Ramzan.
The working hours would be from 9 am until 2:30 pm from Monday to Thursday and from 9 am until midday on Fridays.