UAE: Apple lists vacancies in Dubai, Abu Dhabi

Dubai: Tech giant Apple has listed vacancies in various roles in Dubai and Abu Dhabi ranging from music editor to marketing, software and other services.

The US-based firm has four outlets in Dubai and Abu Dhabi. Interested candidates may apply through the Apple job portal.

Given below are the requirements for the jobs:

Operations expert: The candidate must be able to think quickly and perform problem-solving tasks; possess leadership skills, whether guiding by example or coaching a group.

Technical specialist: Gauge customers’ support needs, provide solutions or refer them to other team members; the flexibility to regularly rotate through different technical specialities and skill sets; ability to thrive on change based on product evolution.

Genius: Strong people skills and problem-solving ability; ability to maintain composure and customer focus while troubleshooting and solving technical challenges; ability to follow a schedule of customer appointments.

Business PRO: The candidates must have a minimum of three to five years of success and high performance in technology, business solutions sales or equivalent. The candidate must also have advanced and demonstrated Apple expertise in mobility adoption and business transformation with general knowledge of key SMB industries, technology trends, issues, and industries.

Business Expert: Business know-how, use of technology and what Apple solutions can offer them; comfort using the phone to interact with customers and to position business solutions; ability to facilitate business experiences through in-store briefings, workshops, and events.

Expert: Proven proficiency in technology, particularly Apple products and the ability to quickly adapt to new products; proven experience in sales and technology solutions, along with developing customer loyalty.

Creative: Ability to instruct, letting users learn by doing; ability to teach small groups and coach multiple customers simultaneously.

Specialist: Strong interest in technology, particularly Apple products, and agility at learning new products and features; ability to deliver great customer experiences in any environment and to be invigorated by constant personal interaction.

Channel digital specialist: Candidate must have experience leading strategic digital marketing initiatives and campaigns across the end-to-end customer journey; proven ability to build rapport, credibility and influence across multiple teams and partners to get results; ability to knit together disparate sources of information into a strong strategic narrative; 10-15 years experience in planning with a leading digital agency or in-house marketing organization working on multiple markets; and great writing skills, visual storytelling skills and presentation skill.

Channel platforms producer: Well versed in marketing communications and retail brand marketing fields; up-to-date knowledge of leading retail trends and a solid pulse on retail brand marketing activities; deep expertise in go-to-market strategies across commercial (financial thresholds, staffing, operations, sales, partners) and marketing (product, digital, environments, customers, design, comms); and extraordinary written, verbal and presentation and negotiation skills.

Music editor, Apple Music: Experience in professional music curation and subscription-based businesses; live and breathe music and know the landscape and business like the back of your hand, even beyond your personal taste. Candidates from all educational backgrounds are encouraged to apply.

Software data engineer: 5+ years of programming experience in Java, Scala or Python; proficiency with SQL databases and NoSQL databases like Cassandra; proficiency in distributed data processing using big data technologies like Spark, Spark Streaming, Hadoop, Trino; and expertise in Hadoop related technologies such as HDFS, Azakaban, HMS.

Partner communications manager: Ove 10 years of experience in brand, and marketing communications, from strategy to execution and analysis of results; ability to develop creative strategic solutions and perfectionism to execute them; and deep knowledge of digital platforms (social, eCRM, e-commerce platforms, content, performance marketing, digital in-store); and experience working with and influencing at the C-suite level.