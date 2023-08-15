UAE astronaut Al Neyadi greets Indians on I-Day from space

Abu Dhabi: United Arab Emirates (UAE) astronaut Sultan Al Neyadi congratulated Indians on the 77th Independence Day with a photo of the country from the International Space Station (ISS) at an altitude of 400 kilometers above the earth.
Taking to X, formerly known as Twitter, on Tuesday, August 15, Al Neyadi, whose six-month space voyage is nearing its end, shared a space-view of the capital, New Delhi.
Al Neyadi greeted the people of India in different Indian languages, including English, Hindi, Malayalam, Telugu, Urdu, Tamil, Bangla, Kannada, Odia, Punjabi, and Assamese.
“To all Indians around the world, Happy Independence Day from the International Space Station!,” Al Neyadi tweeted.
“Sharing with you a capture of India’s capital, New Delhi, from space.🇮🇳,” he added.
Al Neyadi and his fellow Crew-6 members, NASA astronauts Stephen Bowen and Warren Hoburg and Roscosmos cosmonaut Andrey Fedyaev, will return to earth on Thursday, August 31.