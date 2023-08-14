Watch: UAE astronaut shares some of his preferred Jiu Jitsu techniques in space

Abu Dhabi: United Arab Emirates (UAE) astronaut Sultan Al Neyadi has shared a video of him showing some of his Jiu Jitsu techniques in the International Space Station (ISS).

Taking to X on Sunday, August 13, Al Neyadi shared a video and captioned it, “My space mission has grown my passion for #Jujutsu. 🥋.”

In the 20-second video clip, Al Neyadi, who was dressed in a blue uniform and had his purple belt on, can be seen doing many single Jiu Jitsu techniques that he has been practicing in microgravity during his stay on the ISS.

Beginning with the traditional Jiu Jitsu salute, the neyadi begins the video by stepping down from an opening, bringing his feet together, striking his hands on these sides and bowing.

Next, the astronaut is seen performing a forward roll followed by a cross-legged sit-up while floating across the ISS in microgravity.

He ends the video with some back rolls and some squats.

“I have been practicing this martial art for years and it has helped me to balance in microgravity and endure physical activity, especially during the spacewalk. Sharing with you some of my preferred Jujutsu techniques,” Al Neyadi tweeted.

Since its upload on Sunday, the video has garnered over 30.7K views, 331 times likes and 70 people retweeted it.

On May 5, Al Neyadi created history by becoming the first person ever to perform Jiu Jitsu in space.

Al Neyadi and his fellow Crew-6 members, NASA astronauts Stephen Bowen and Warren Hoburg and Roscosmos cosmonaut Andrey Fedyaev, will return to earth on Thursday, August 31.