UAE astronaut Al Neyadi captures himalayas from space, see pics

Abu Dhabi: United Arab Emirates (UAE) astronaut Sultan Al Neyadi, who has been preparing to return home this month, on Saturday, August 12, shared photos of the Himalayas frrom International Space Station (ISS).

Taking to X, formerly known as Twitter, Al Neyadi shared the enthralling pictures and captioned it as, “The Himalayas from space 🏔️.”

“Home to the Everest summit, the highest point above sea level on earth, these mountains are one of the iconic landmarks of our planet’s rich nature,” Al Neyadi tweeted.

The post has garnered over 26.7K views, 415 times like and 87 people retweeted it

The pictures have received tons of appreciative comments. “Nature’s grand masterpiece on full display,” one of the Twitter user wrote.

Another wrote, “That is what I see in you sultan the highest level of intelligence like the height of the Everest summit 🌹❤️.”

Since his arrival at the ISS, the Emirati astronaut has been keen to publish stunning views of Earth from space, in addition to sharing some of his challenges and achievements.

Al Neyadi and his fellow crew 6 members will return to earth on Thursday, August 31.