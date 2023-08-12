Watch: Horse nibble on Sheikh Hamdan’s sleeves

Abu Dhabi: It’s no secret that the Crown Prince of Dubai, Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, is incredibly fond of animals and regularly post videos and pictures on social media platforms with his beloved falcons, horses and even giraffes.

Taking to Instagram on Friday, August 12, Sheikh Hamdan posted a heartwarming video showing a playful encounter with one of his horses.

Also Read Viral video shows camel on world’s longest zip line in UAE

In the video, Crown Prince is seen interacting with the horse as it playfully tries to bite his sleeves.

Sheikh Hamdan chuckes and playfully asking, “Do you want to bite?”

The horse, full of affection, drapes over Sheikh Hamdan’s shoulder, embodying an enchanting connection.

Since its upload, the Instagram Reel has viewed more than 1,633,887 and has more than 164,037 likes.

One of the user in comment section wrote, “This horse wants to taste you looks like he likes you a lot.”

Another one wrote, “She looks like love you… She pulling with hurting you Mr Prince.”