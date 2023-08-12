Viral video shows camel on world’s longest zip line in UAE

“My heart skipped for a moment,” one Instagram user wrote.

Published: 12th August 2023 6:06 pm IST
Photo: Screengrab/@RaynaTours / Instagram

Abu Dhabi: A video clip has gone viral on social media platforms showing a camel on the world’s longest zip line in Ras Al Khaimah, United Arab Emirates (UAE).

In a video posted by renowned UAE travel agency Rayna Tours, a camel is seen swinging through the mountains in a safety harness and a helmet.

However, it did look like a real camel from a wider angle. But a close-up shot reveals that it was all digital art.

Watch the video below here

The travel agency itself made a disclaimer in the caption, saying, “That’s a CGI (computer generated image), not a real camel.

“I thought its real for a moment,” one Instagram user wrote. “My heart skipped for a moment,” added another.

Another user wrote, “She will get dizzy'”.

Since its upload on Thursday, August 11, the Instagram reel has been viewed more than 934,541 times and has more than 38,000 likes.

